Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 13th (NASDAQ:LHSW)

Lianhe Sowell International Group’s (NASDAQ:LHSW – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 13th. Lianhe Sowell International Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 3rd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Lianhe Sowell International Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LHSW opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Lianhe Sowell International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.
About Lianhe Sowell International Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lianhe Sowell International Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lianhe Sowell International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianhe Sowell International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.