Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 13th (NASDAQ:LHSW)

Lianhe Sowell International Group’s (NASDAQ:LHSW – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 13th. Lianhe Sowell International Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 3rd. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Lianhe Sowell International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LHSW opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Lianhe Sowell International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group

We are a provider of machine vision products and solutions in China, and our products improve efficiency and quality for customers in a wide range of businesses across industries. We invent and integrate technologies and solutions that address some of the most critical manufacturing and distribution challenges, such as precision and accuracy required in manufacturing of electronic products.

