Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 503.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,651.37. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.87. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.45.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.