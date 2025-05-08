Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

LINC stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $590.63 million, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

