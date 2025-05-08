LM Funding America (LMFA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect LM Funding America to post earnings of ($0.65) per share and revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter.

LM Funding America Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LMFA stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

See Also

