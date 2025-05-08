Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Up 4.8% on Earnings Beat

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $91.49 and last traded at $91.73. Approximately 159,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 734,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.53.

The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,736.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 891,351 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after buying an additional 842,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,181,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $384,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 252.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 682,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,746,000 after purchasing an additional 488,458 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

