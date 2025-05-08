LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,798,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $614,078,000 after buying an additional 178,184 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 2,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

