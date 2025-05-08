Mariner LLC Cuts Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cryoport alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,366.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 406,976 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cryoport by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 33,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Cryoport by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 239,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,359.71. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,830 shares of company stock valued at $118,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $283.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Profile

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.