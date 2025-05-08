Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Marqeta alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,717,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $8,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 956,992 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 861,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 597,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 851,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 441,617 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Marqeta Trading Up 4.7 %

Marqeta stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.66 million. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.