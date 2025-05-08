Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,575 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Masco were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Masco by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Masco by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $60.39 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

