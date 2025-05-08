Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,877,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,894,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $66.89.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,162.08. This trade represents a 4.48 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,576.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,380. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,704. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

