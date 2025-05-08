Methanex (TSE:MX) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Strong-Buy Rating

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MX stock opened at C$44.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$46.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.34. Methanex has a one year low of C$36.10 and a one year high of C$78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Methanex

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Maloney acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.55 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.02. Also, Director Karine Delbarre acquired 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,368.72. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.