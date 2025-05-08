MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,189 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,338,000 after buying an additional 123,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 730,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 63,493 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Heartland Express by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 696,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 157,892 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 285,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 148,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $1,163,935.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,475,663.80. This represents a 11.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Heartland Express Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HTLD opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $593.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.04. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

