MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 494 Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Iradimed by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iradimed during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Iradimed Price Performance

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $51.01 on Thursday. Iradimed Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 26.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Iradimed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.87%.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

