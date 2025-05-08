MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,799 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 149,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,107 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 178,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,015 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 251,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 822.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,685 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,547 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDD. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

