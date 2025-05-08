MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,243 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arhaus by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

