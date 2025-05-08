Morgan Stanley Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $235.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Up 1.0 %

Allstate stock opened at $204.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. Allstate has a twelve month low of $156.66 and a twelve month high of $212.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.98 and a 200-day moving average of $195.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after buying an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Allstate by 25,026.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 15,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,119,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,748 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

