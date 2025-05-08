National Bank Financial Reduces Earnings Estimates for Wajax

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wajax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Wajax’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wajax’s FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WJX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WJX opened at C$21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$461.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$15.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.49.

About Wajax

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

