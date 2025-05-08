NextNav (NN) to Release Earnings on Friday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect NextNav to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. On average, analysts expect NextNav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NN opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. NextNav has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $64,405.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 857,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,634,995.44. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $44,896.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,100 shares in the company, valued at $909,131. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

