NextNav (NN) to Release Earnings on Friday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect NextNav to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. On average, analysts expect NextNav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NextNav Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ NN opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. NextNav has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $18.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- What is a Dividend King?
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.