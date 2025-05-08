Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $56,026,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,480,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,736,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after acquiring an additional 450,539 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.36.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

