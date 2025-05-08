Novavax (NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $204.08 million for the quarter.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NVAX stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $957.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21. Novavax has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $23.86.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
