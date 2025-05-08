Novavax (NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $204.08 million for the quarter.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $957.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21. Novavax has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novavax

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.