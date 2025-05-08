Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,587 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NU were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in NU by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of NU by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

NU stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

