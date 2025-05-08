Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Down 8.2% Following Insider Selling

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 1,169,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,140,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Specifically, insider Dongfang Liu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. This represents a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVB. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $687.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 15,183.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

