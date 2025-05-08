Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ocular Therapeutix traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 463,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,387,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OCUL. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6,760.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,045.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

