Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 508.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $703,959.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,763,709.84. The trade was a 10.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $127,810.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,232.80. The trade was a 14.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.9 %

OLLI opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

