Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 501.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 779.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

