PAVmed (PAVM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect PAVmed to post earnings of ($0.40) per share and revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.11. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PAVmed from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

