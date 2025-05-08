Philip Broadley Buys 1,800 Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) insider Philip Broadley purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 583 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,494 ($13,951.08).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 583 ($7.75) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 575.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 617.90. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 505 ($6.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 721 ($9.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 33.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

