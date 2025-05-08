Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 17,378 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,662,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -408.70%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. The trade was a 5.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $48,086.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,680.90. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

