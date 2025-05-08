Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,802 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 96,646 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 1,718.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 80,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 375.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 41,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Matthews International stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a market cap of $592.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $427.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.62 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -39.22%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

