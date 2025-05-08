Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,382 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Sylvamo worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,045,000 after acquiring an additional 334,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $6,505,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 80,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $98.02.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

