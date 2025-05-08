Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alight were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Alight Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alight stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alight news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 22,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,004.68. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755 over the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

