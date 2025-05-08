Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.05 Million Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 914.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $15.71 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.97.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

