Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,041 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Vista Energy by 16,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vista Energy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VIST opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.61 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIST

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.