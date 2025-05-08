Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 49,022 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,022 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Wendy’s worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 77,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 100,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wendy’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 43,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

In other Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,752,651.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,494.05. This trade represents a 40.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

