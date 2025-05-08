Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,032 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Innospec worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 357.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,640 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $91.97 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $133.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average of $105.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,160.70. This trade represents a 15.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $67,351.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,240.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

