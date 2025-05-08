Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Banc of California worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Banc of California by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 637,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 54,238 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BANC opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.69. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,988.80. This represents a 6.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

