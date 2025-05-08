ProKidney (PROK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect ProKidney to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ProKidney to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PROK opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.50. ProKidney has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 1,032,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $629,652.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,592,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,281,318.25. This trade represents a 1.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,787,716 shares of company stock worth $1,175,419 in the last ninety days. 41.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

