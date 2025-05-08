Q1 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Issued By Cormark (NYSE:TU)

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. TELUS had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

TU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. TELUS has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in TELUS by 195,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 112,425.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2829 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 226.53%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

