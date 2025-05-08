Q2 Earnings Forecast for Cognex Issued By DA Davidson

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cognex in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%.
NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
