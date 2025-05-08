Q2 Earnings Forecast for Oshkosh Issued By DA Davidson

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $10.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.29 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share.

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $163.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 147.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

