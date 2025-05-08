Q2 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Cut by Capital One Financial

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Saturday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SM Energy by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 80,343 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.