Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 187,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 209,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Radisson Mining Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.04 million, a P/E ratio of -112.05 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

