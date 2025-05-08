Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELY. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Remitly Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Remitly Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Remitly Global by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Remitly Global by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remitly Global stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. Remitly Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.99 and a beta of 0.16.

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. Remitly Global’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,273.05. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,823,811 shares in the company, valued at $75,367,314.81. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,012. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Remitly Global from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

