Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the third quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider Paul Richards acquired 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $220,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,830 shares in the company, valued at $346,199.10. This represents a 175.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 26,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,156.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,671.88. This represents a 96.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 185,400 shares of company stock valued at $715,701.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

NXDT stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

