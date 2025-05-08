Research Analysts Set Expectations for EQR Q2 Earnings

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQR. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,737,000 after buying an additional 591,866 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 182,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

