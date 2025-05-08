Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 107,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 295,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $3,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

