Reviewing Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -25.93% -41.48% -12.74% Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovoCure and Meihua International Medical Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $621.71 million 2.99 -$207.04 million ($1.51) -11.03 Meihua International Medical Technologies $96.91 million 0.07 $11.62 million N/A N/A

Meihua International Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of NovoCure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NovoCure has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meihua International Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NovoCure and Meihua International Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 0 2 4 0 2.67 Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

NovoCure presently has a consensus target price of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 97.20%. Given NovoCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Summary

NovoCure beats Meihua International Medical Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua. It also has ongoing clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. The company also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, it offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

