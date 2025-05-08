Reviewing Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Free Report) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Get Natcore Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Canaan -128.85% -60.37% -42.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Natcore Technology has a beta of -3.05, indicating that its stock price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Natcore Technology and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Canaan 0 1 5 0 2.83

Canaan has a consensus price target of $3.70, indicating a potential upside of 517.49%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and Canaan”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canaan $269.32 million 0.63 -$414.15 million ($0.91) -0.66

Natcore Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canaan.

Summary

Canaan beats Natcore Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

(Get Free Report)

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Canaan

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Natcore Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natcore Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.