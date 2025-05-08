Reviewing PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE) & Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) and PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and PTL”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Resources & Energy $2.75 billion 0.04 $210,000.00 ($3.16) -12.02 PTL $108.13 million 0.47 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Adams Resources & Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PTL.

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and PTL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Resources & Energy -0.29% -8.14% -2.01% PTL N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adams Resources & Energy and PTL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Resources & Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 PTL 0 0 0 0 0.00

Adams Resources & Energy currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.05%. Given Adams Resources & Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Adams Resources & Energy is more favorable than PTL.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adams Resources & Energy beats PTL on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil. The company was founded by Kenneth Stanley Adams, Jr. in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About PTL

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

