Ricky Sandler Sells 1,661,500 Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 1,661,500 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £10,600,370 ($14,092,488.70).

Entain Stock Up 2.3 %

ENT opened at GBX 703.80 ($9.36) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. Entain Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 452.50 ($6.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 834.20 ($11.09). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 615.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 687.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.29) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Entain

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

